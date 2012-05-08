Tullow Oil's shares are among the best-performing stocks on Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index, after the company finds more oil at a Kenya well and gets a boost by several broker upgrades.

The stock rises as much as 5.4 percent to an intraday high of 1,548 pence in early morning trade, before edging back to trade up 4.6 percent at 1,536 pence by 0720 GMT. Tullow's shares outperform the FTSE 100 index, which is flat, and is the FTSE's second-best performing stock, behind insurer Aviva.

The company said on Monday that it had found more oil in a well it is drilling in Kenya, prompting several brokers to raise their price targets on the stock.

Credit Suisse increases its price target on Tullow to 1,841 pence from 1,818 pence, while Nomura also raises its price target to 1,783 pence from 1,663 pence.

"Tullow continues to be a high conviction 'Outperform' rating. We see further upside from near-term exploration in Guyana, French Guiana, West Africa and as exploration within the extensive Kenyan/Ethiopian acreage gains momentum," Bernstein analysts say in a research note.

