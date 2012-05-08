European equity investors have been snapping up short-term protection against a possible market fall after the weekend's French and Greek elections, data from Eurex exchange shows.

On Monday, investors bought more than twice as many 'put' options on the Euro STOXX 50 as 'calls' for the front-end contract for the first time in four weeks.

The bulk of May 2012 puts - which expire on Friday May 18 - bought on Monday had a strike of 2,100, though 2,050 and 2,200 were also popular.

The puts allow investors to sell out of their equity holdings at the strike price on expiry date, thus offering them insurance in case the underlying index falls below that level. Puts can also be used to bet on a market fall.

The Euro STOXX 50 traded at 2,269.44 at 0742 GMT, down 0.6 percent on the day.

