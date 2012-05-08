Shares in Thomas Cook Group rise 10 percent, among the top gainers in London, after the company announces a three-year funding lifeline worth 1.4 billion pounds ($2.27 billion) over the weekend, giving it more time to turn around its recession-scarred business.

The 170-year-old firm - the world's oldest travel group - warned about its profits three times last year as civil unrest in North Africa and the economic downturn in Britain hurt bookings, and it has been forced to consider a number of fundraising proposals.

"The well-flagged extension to the group's financing facilities is to be welcomed," Peel Hunt analyst Nick Batram says in a note. "However, the mere fact that we are on our third banking deal since October is a reflection of the challenges facing the group."

The analyst says while the likelihood of a significant equity fund-raising had reduced, this could not be ruled out.

Batram, who has a "sell" rating on the company's stock, adds that Thomas Cook shares "should be avoided."

"What has not changed is the lack of earnings visibility, poor quality of earnings, evidence that a turnaround is deliverable and the extremely challenging trading backdrop," the analyst adds.

To see a related story, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://adveith.nair.reuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 0.6180 British pounds)