(Corrects company name in the lead paragraph to Santoro from Santo)

Stocks in Portugal's third-largest listed bank Banco BPI rise nearly 7 percent to 0.423 euros, leading the banking sector higher, after Angolan company Santoro Finance agreed to buy a 9.4 percent stake in the lender from Spain's Caixabank, paying 0.5 euros a share.

"The reinforcement of Angolan participation in BPI, BCP's results and a bond issue by Banif are causing the sector to rise," says Jose Novo, a trader at Orey Financial brokers. Millennium BCP is up 2.7 percent to 0.113 euros after posting a higher-than-expected quarterly profit.

Santoro is owned by Isabela dos Santos, the daughter of Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who has been actively investing in Portugal. Many analysts say Angolan cash could be instrumental in helping Portuguese banks reinforce their capital positions amid the country's debt crisis.

Santoro now holds a 19.4 percent stake in BPI. Caixabank has only recently bought an additional 18.87 percent stake in BPI and it will still hold a 39.5 percent stake in the lender after the sale to Santoro for a total of 46.7 million euros.

Reuters messaging rm://andrei.khalip.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net