Shares in Invensys gain 6.9 percent, topping the FTSE mid-cap leader board, with dealers citing ongoing speculation that the British engineering group might be a bid target.

Trading volumes in the stock are at nearly twice their average 90-day volume.

"Bid rumours are resurfacing and doing the rounds, but there's nothing concrete," says a London-based equities dealer, who declines to be named.

Invensys shares rose sharply at the end of April after analysts cited speculation that Invensys could attract the likes of Germany's Siemens , China's CSR or Switzerland's ABB.

ABB, Invensys and Siemens declined to comment then on the rumours, while officials at CSR could not be reached for comment.

Invensys has a current market capitalisation of around 1.7 billion pounds ($2.75 billion).

($1 = 0.6180 British pounds)