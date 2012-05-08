The FTSE Small Cap index ticks 0.1 percent higher, faring better than the wider market, with the blue chips off 0.3 percent, and the midcaps 0.9 percent weaker.

Thomas Cook jumps 7.2 percent after the travel group announced a three-year funding lifeline worth 1.4 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) over the weekend, giving it more time to turn around its recession-scarred business.

While acknowledging the news is welcome in light of the recent uncertainty that has surrounded Thomas Cook, Numis Securities points out, in a note, that it comes at a reasonably hefty price, with the banks extracting significant fees, and there is little encouragement with regards to current trading.

Media and entertainment firm Pivot Entertainment gains 2.5 percent after it says in a trading update that its pipeline remains healthy and growing, and that it has several new initiatives underway - in licensing, theatrical events, promotions and new talent sponsorship.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 0.6180 British pounds)