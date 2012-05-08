Shares in Solvay gain as much as 12 percent, reaching their highest level since August 2011, after the Belgian chemicals group announced better-than-expected first-quarter results late on Monday.

Analyst Jan Van Den Bossche at Petercam, who has an "Add" recommendation on Solvay, says that a cost-cutting programme and a target for annual profits of 3 billion euros ($3.91 billion) by 2016 adds to the positive sentiment.

"That's a lot of profit growth ahead and investors were also happy that the outlook for this year was better than expected," Van Den Bossche says.

Solvay shares outperform the STOXX 600 European Chemicals Index, which is down 0.8 percent.

($1 = 0.7663 euros)