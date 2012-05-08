Shares in Aviva gain 3.5 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 riser, as investors welcome the departure of the insurer's chief executive Andrew Moss with immediate effect.

Last week Moss waived his 2012 salary increase in the face of shareholder concerns over executive pay. But this was not enough to appease the group's investors, half of whom revolted on remuneration at its annual general meeting three days later. (ID:nL5E8G3GJF) (ID:nL5E8FU35L)

"Given the recent headlines it should not come as a surprise that the hugely unpopular CEO Andrew Moss has stepped down  Few will shed any tears given his handling of the business over the last few years which have seen the shares massively underperform the sector," Panmure Gordon says in a note, repeating its "buy" rating on Aviva.

The broker believes that the list of possible internal candidates for the top job at Aviva will be headed by its well regarded finance director Pat Regan, whilst top of the external candidates is likely to be the equally highly regarded former CEO of RSA Insurance, Andy Haste.

Shares in RSA Insurance gain 1.9 percent on the prospect for change in the sector, with traders pointing out that a new boss at Aviva could lead to significant changes at the group.

Shore Capital thinks the hiatus in leadership at Aviva could leave it vulnerable to either take-over or break-up.

"To our mind, there a number of terrific assets within the Aviva stable and the prospect of pushing these forward in a cohesive fashion should appeal to some strong candidates in the industry," Shore Capital says in a note reiterating its "buy" rating on the stock.

