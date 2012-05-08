The FTSE Small Cap index is flat around midday, compared with falls by the wider market, with the FTSE 100 index off 0.3 percent and the FTSE 250 index down 1.0 percent.

Thomas Cook gains 8.3 percent after the travel group announced a three-year funding lifeline worth 1.4 billion pounds over the weekend, giving it more time to turn around its recession-scarred business.

"The well-flagged extension to the group's financing facilities is to be welcomed ... However, the mere fact that we are on our third banking deal since October is a reflection of the challenges facing the group," Peel Hunt says in a note repeating its "sell" rating on Thomas Cook Group.

Gold Oil falls 11.5 percent after saying it has received expressions of interest from several companies about buying a stake in its block offshore Peru. It does not name the potential bidders. The Latin America-focused company's shares have almost doubled in value in the last month.

"They probably saw the title 'farm-out update' and everyone got a bit excited that they were going to find out who it actually is and I think the company ... in terms of AIM rules really needed to put out an update because the price had increased over 100 percent," says Seymour Pierce analyst Sam Wahab.

