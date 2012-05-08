The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.6 percent, while the blue-chips fall 1.8 percent, and the mid-caps shed 2.5 percent.

Gold Oil drops 13.9 percent after the company says it has received expressions of interest from several companies about buying a stake in its block offshore Peru but it does not name the potential bidders, with the Latin America-focused company's shares have almost doubled in value in the last month.

"They probably saw the title farm-out update and everyone got a bit excited that they were going to find out who it actually is and I think the company in company in terms of AIM rules really needed to put out an update because the price had increased over a 100 percent," says Seymour Pierce analyst Sam Wahab.

Bahamas Petroleum's jumps 16.9 percent after Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, who said last month he would not approve any drilling for oil if re-elected, conceded defeat in Bahamas' general election.

"This is hugely positive," Gerry Donnelly of FirstEnergy Capital said. "This removes a lot of the uncertainties going forward to help Bahamas Petroleum get on with its work programme and bring in a partner to be able to drill."

