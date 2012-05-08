Battered Nokia shares are 3 percent higher after its telecom gear venture Nokia Siemens Networks wins a large order to supply wireless network equipment to U.S. mobile carrier T-Mobile.

"Getting a share of T-mobile deal is the most important factor supporting the share rise," says Evli analyst Mikko Ervasti.

Loss-making Nokia Siemens Networks has struggled to win a share of the U.S. market, where rivals Ericsson and Alcatel-Lucent have secured recent big contracts with large operators.

T-Mobile did not unveil the value of the order, but it will invest a total of $4 billion in the network, with Nokia Siemens and Ericsson named as key suppliers.

