Shares of Belgian steel-wire manufacturer Bekaert rise as much as 8 percent early on Wednesday, after the group published better-than-forecast sales results.

"A lot of people are short on the stock, so with the slightest sign of positive news, you get a bit of a short squeeze," a Brussels-based trader says.

At 0715 GMT shares are 8 percent higher, outperforming the STOXX 600 European Industrial Goods and Services Index which trades 0.1 percent lower.

Bekaert reported sales of 895 million euros ($1.16 billion) for the first quarter, above the 833 million expected by a Reuters poll of six analysts.

($1 = 0.7695 euros) Reuters messaging rm://robertjan.bartunek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net