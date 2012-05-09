Shares in Fresnillo (FRES) sag 2.5 percent, underperforming a slightly weak FTSE 100, as Citigroup cuts its rating on the precious metals miner to "sell" from "neutral" on valuation grounds.

"We have felt that the Fresnillo valuation parameters are too high but were willing to tolerate that with silver in the $30/oz to $50/oz range," Citigroup says in a note.

Silver has fallen to around $29/oz and gold has retreated to four month lows as European debt and global growth worries have heightened.

"We have been using a 1.9 times P/NPV (price/net present value) ratio on FRES even though we only use a 1.1 times ratio on many of its precious metals peers. With many diversified miners trading at 0.7 times P/NPV and a 2013E PE (price to earnings)(at spot) of 7.5 times (FRES is 15.5 times at spot), we reduce our FRES valuation to 1.5 times P/NPV," the broker says.

