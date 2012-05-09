Shares in Sage shed 4.7 percent, one of the top fallers on a choppy FTSE 100, after the British software firm reports first-half profits in line with forecasts but on revenues which fell below expectations, prompting Peel Hunt to cut its target price to 250 pence from 270 pence and repeat its "sell" rating.

Sage, which provides accounting and other business tools for more than 6 million small and medium-sized enterprises, reported underlying pretax profit of 176.1 million pounds ($284.2 million) on reported revenue at 673.1 million pounds.

Analysts were expecting the group to report first-half revenue of 684 million pounds and adjusted pretax profit of 176.1 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of seven brokers.

"Sage is a good business, but its years of high growth will be hard to recapture, and it has nothing to do with its cash but return it to shareholders. As its mix continues to shift away from software and towards subscriptions, visibility will improve, but at the expense of growth and profitability," Peel Hunt says in a note.

Sage's shares have underperformed its benchmark FSTE 100 by around 5 percent in 2012 and are trading around a 5-1/2 month low.

The shares trade on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings of around 12.1 times, compared with the FTSE 100 on 10.1 times and peers Aveva and Logica on 21.4 and 6.4 times, respectively.

To see more on Sage's results, please click

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net