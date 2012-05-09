Credit Suisse strategists say there are opportunities for equity investors in France's CAC 40 index, which "looks cheap, oversold, with only a third of earnings from France."

"France faces structural challenges ... Yet, we believe most of the widening in the OAT/Bund spread has occurred, halting the underperformance of the CAC," the strategists write in a note.

"We stay 'underweight' domestic France - lower growth, more regulation and taxation, for example Eiffage, Iliad - and we buy cheap international CAC where CDS is below that of the government and the dividend yield is above government bond yield for example LVMH, Publicis ."

Overall, Credit Suisse strategists are "underweight" continental Europe, with a preference for 'dollar earners' such as drugmakers.

Following Sunday's elections, the strategists raise the probability of Greece exiting the euro currency bloc to 15 percent from 5 percent, with the probability of a euro zone break-up rising to 10 percent from 5 percent.

