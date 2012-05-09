Shares in ITV gain 3.1 percent, topping the FTSE 100 leader board, after Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster says it expects to outperform the wider TV market in 2012, helped by the Euro soccer tournament in June.

In an interim management statement, ITV forecasts net advertising revenue for the first half of the year to be up 3 percent, ahead of the overall market.

"ITV has a highly grossed up balance sheet and normalisation could add +15 percent to profits," says Numis Securities in a note, repeating its "add" rating and 100 pence target price on the stock.

At this stage the broker holds its pretax profit/earnings per share estimates at 430 million pounds/8.3 pence for 2012, though it sees upside due to advertising, ITV Studios and balance sheet normalisation throughout the year.

ITV trades on 12-month forward price-to-earnings of 9.1 times among the lowest of its peers, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

It has a predicted earnings surprise of 5.2 percent over the next year, the highest among its peer group, while its valuation momentum points to potential further upside for the shares.

"The impact of Euro 2012 should give ad revenues a boost in Q2," says Peel Hunt in a note.

Peel Hunt, however, keeps a cautious "hold" rating on ITV saying 2013 looks to be a muted year with no major sports events and industry forecasts of +3.6 percent advertising revenue growth.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net