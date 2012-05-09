The impact on European investment banks from possible downgrades by credit ratings firm Moody's should be modest in the near-term, but could lead to stronger firms grabbing market share, analysts say.

" Whilst this action may negatively impact some operations, banks and counterparties have had time to prepare - as such we see this as another drag on profitability, but not one that will lead to further earnings downgrades at this stage," analysts at Credit Suisse say.

Moody's warned in February it could cut the ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial firms, including Barclays, BNP Paribas and UBS. Details are expected this month, and there has been growing concern the changes could raise banks' borrowing costs or force firms like Morgan Stanley to post extra collateral.

All the major European investment banks' operating subsidiaries would be above the key 'A3' mark, but the risk of more downgrades later could lead to "more differentiation and business impact" in the medium-term, Credit Suisse analysts say.

Reuters messaging rm://steve.slater.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net