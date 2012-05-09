Shares in J Sainsbury add 2.3 percent, second-top gainer on a rising FTSE 100, as Britain's No.3 grocer posts annual profit towards the top end of expectations.

The group, which trails market leader Tesco and Wal-Mart's Asda by annual sales, says profit before tax and one-off items rose 7 percent to 712 million pounds ($1.2 billion) in the year to March 17.

That compares with analyst forecasts in a range of 666-717 million pounds, with a consensus of 701 million pounds, according to a company poll, and 665 million pounds in 2010/11.

"A concentration on quality and value continues to reap rewards for Sainsbury," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, says.

"Despite a highly challenging backdrop, Sainsbury continues to defy the competition. A focus on its home market, without the distraction of overseas expansion appears to have contributed, while an attractive and growing dividend provide firm support," he says.

Sainsbury's trades on a current dividend yield of 5.1 percent, but its 12-month forward price-to-earnings of 10.5 times is the second highest among its peers, given the tough economic environment that leaves the shares susceptible to profit taking in the longer-term.

"We expect yield merits to be better underpinned given better cashflow dynamics, but Morrisons and Tesco are a c.20 percent cheaper way of buying into an improving demand/space balance in the UK," Jeffries says in a note.

