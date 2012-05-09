Shares in Weir Group drop 7 percent, the biggest faller on Britain's blue chip index, after its oil and gas division posts dismal order figures for the first part of the year due to faltering demand for shale pumps in its key U.S. market.

"The reality is that this is all about oil and gas now. That division is what drives sentiment, drives people's attention," Investec Securities analyst Chris Dyett says.

Orders in Weir's oil and gas division plunged 26 percent in the first 13 weeks of the year, offset by stronger demand from customers in the mining and power and industrial sectors.

Morgan Stanley cut its rating for Weir to "underweight" from "equal-weight" ahead of the first-quarter update, after slashing its target price to 1,300 pence from 2,090 pence.

"Newsflow on pressure pumping capacity, and pricing, has been incrementally negative and is unlikely to improve in the second quarter," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

There is a large amount of short interest in Weir's stock - according to Data Explorers around 20 percent of Weir's s outstanding shares are out on loan - adding to its woes.

"The bears will have been looking for things to beat it up on and that oil and gas number in terms of order intake is the hook they needed," Investec's Dyett adds.

To read more, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://sarah.young.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net