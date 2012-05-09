Germany's DAX benchmark has triggered a bearish technical pattern called 'head-and-shoulders' formed by three recent tops, signalling a potential retreat of the blue-chip index towards the zone around 6,175 points, about 4 percent lower than current levels.

"Many head-and-shoulders are now showing on different markets. Some have already been triggered, others are in the waiting," says Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By Day.

"The one on the DAX has been triggered, but in a choppy manner. The second shoulder is an expanding triangle, a pattern that simply drives traders mad."

For investors betting on further losses by playing 'short' strategies, the stop losses should be placed on the top of the second shoulder at 6,830 points, which also represents the top of the expanding triangle, Gastaldy says.

There's also a head-and-shoulders pattern triggered on the MSCI World index , which could drag the global benchmark down to the zone around 1,210 points, or about 3 percent lower than current levels.

"The neckline, standing at 1,258, has been broken. The reversal is therefore confirmed, and the first target is at 1,210, which is a strong support," Gastaldy says.

The head-and-shoulders pattern, one of the most reliable trend reversal signals, is formed when a price or index rises to a peak and then retreats, before rising again, above the previous peak, forming the 'head', and then falls again, before finally rising again for a third time, but remaining below the second peak.

