The FTSE Small Cap index falls 0.5 percent by midday, but outperforms much bigger falls by the blue chips and the mid caps , down 1.1 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.

U.S.-focused oil and gas firm Silvermere Energy climbs 5.4 percent as preparations for production from the I-1 well in its Mustang Island 818-L Field get underway.

Oil and gas group Faroe Petroleum firms 0.6 percent after it says drilling has started on the Cooper Prospect in the Norwegian Sea, with Seymour Pierce repeating its "buy" rating and 291 pence target price for the stock, citing the "material upside" Cooper could generate for investors at current levels.

Separately, Goldman Sachs lifts its target price for Faroe Petroleum, to 318 pence from 269 pence and a review of exploration & production firms.

