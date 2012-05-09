Euro STOXX 50 dividend futures for 2014 are looking more appealing as nearer-term visibility increases and closes the 'opportunity gap' between the index's dividend futures for 2013 and UBS bottom-up estimates, strategists at the bank say in a note.

UBS says that 2013 is starting to "pull to reality", with the gap between the bank's estimates and futures for the year falling to 16 percent, from 27 percent on Feb. 1, making 2014, with 40 percent upside to analysts' estimates, "the more interesting year", UBS says.

"We think European earnings are up, not down, from here in 2013 (which support dividends paid in 2014)," the bank says.

