European shares remain in negative territory as the U.S. stock market opens sharply lower, with political turmoil in Greece and the rising costs of fixing Spain's banks fuelling further fears over the euro zone.

The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index is down 1.2 percent at 1,004.93 points by 1332 GMT. The Dow Jones falls 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 is down by 1 percent and the Nasdaq is down by 1.2 percent.

