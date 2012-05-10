PARIS May 10 Shares in outdoor advertising group JCDecaux slide 8.6 percent to 19.17 euros after it predicts a slowdown in demand for advertising in the second quarter.

The company, which makes billboards and ads that go on bus stops and in train stations, says organic growth will slow to 1 percent in the second quarter, dragged down by weakness in China and Southern Europe.

"The guidance may reflect cautiousness, but we suspect it above all signals weakness in Continental European, which accounts for 60 percent of revenues," Exane BNP Paribas analysts write in a research note.

"France and southern Europe had a poor start to the second quarter...May will also be a soft month for French ad spending, given the numerous bank holidays and the elections."

