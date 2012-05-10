Shares in Sage advance 1.4 percent, recovering some poise after sharp falls in the previous session when the software maker reported slowing sales growth, as UBS lifts its rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral" citing valuation grounds.

"We believe earnings momentum is likely bottoming now and a more aggressive return of capital choice may be made after year/end which could improve the earnings momentum further," UBS said in a note.

The bank, however, adds that strategic questions will take longer to address, and while small steps in the cloud (computing) are being made, "investors need to be reassured that Sage isn't losing share already to cloud competitors".

UBS has earnings per share estimates of 19.6 pence and 22.5 pence for 2012 and 2013 respectively, but sees 6 percent upside to its 2013 EPS estimate if a 260 million pound return of capital were to take place at the start of the year.

Sage's shares dropped 5.5 percent to a five and a half month closing low on Wednesday when some analysts called into question the group's strategy for growth, and are currently trading below their 200-day moving average which they ploughed through earlier in the week.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net