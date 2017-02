The FTSE Small Cap index advances 0.1 percent in early trade, while the FTSE 100 index trades flat, and the midcaps are 0.6 percent firmer.

Car dealer Inchcape climbs 1.2 percent after it says quarterly revenue was flat but slightly ahead of its expectations on strong demand for premium vehicles in the UK, Russia and emerging markets.

Desire firms 1 percent as the oil explorer sees further prospectivity in the North Falklands.

