Shares in French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen rise 5.4 percent, halting a 43 percent nosedive since in mid-March, as traders cite short covering after the stock hit its lowest level since 1986 on Wednesday, while an upgrade by UBS also lends support to the battered stock.

"This has been one of the most profitable short-selling ideas this year, and guys are booking profits at these levels," a Geneva-based trader says.

According to Data Explorers, a research firm tracking short-selling data, about 5.8 percent of Peugeot's shares are out on loan.

UBS raises its recommendation on Peugeot to "buy" from "neutral", citing valuation after the recent sharp drop.

"It is as if the rights issue and asset disposals had never happened. There is no doubt that Peugeot's structural issues are worrying. However, both credit and equity markets look overly pessimistic on near-term liquidity and pricing that cash burn this year may exceed the asset disposal plan and that the rights issue proceeds have already been consumed," UBS analysts write in a note.

Charts also point to a rebound in the stock in the short term, signalled by the recent divergence between the shares and their relative strength index (RSI), a widely-used momentum indicator, whose trend has turned positive.

Shares in rival Renault, which have also plummeted in the last two months, are up 3.4 percent.

