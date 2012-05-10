Shares in Tullett Prebon fall 2.9 percent as the British inter-dealer broker cuts an extra 60 jobs to counter tough market conditions that left revenue flat for the early part of this year, prompting Numis to place its rating and forecasts under review for potential downgrades.

"The Q1 IMS (interim management statement) highlighted that market conditions have been poor," Numis says in a note.

"We expect little to no revenue growth this year with the redundancy plan expected to negatively impact next year's revenue. Overall we expect our underlying forecast to fall 5-10 percent this year with statutory (including redundancy costs) profits expected to be down even more," the broker adds.

Tullett's shares hit the their lowest intraday level in a month on Thursday and despite the shares trading on 6.6 times 12-month forward price-to-earnings, compared with 11 times for the FTSE 250, Numis sees few catalysts for a rerating of the shares.

