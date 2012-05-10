Shares in Italy's biggest phone company, Telecom Italia, rise 1.3 percent to outperform the STOXX Europe 600 Telecoms index on the back of its results, released overnight, with analysts at Societe Generale welcoming improved trends in its domestic business and the steps taken to sell assets of its television unit, Telcom Italia Media.

Societe Generale says a slowing decline in domestic mobile sales underpin its confidence in the group's full-year guidance. It says a disposal of TI Media would not only benefit the group's balance sheet but also its profit-and-loss metrics.

"These results underpin confidence in full-year guidance and should have a positive impact on market forecasts," Societe Generale says.

On Wednesday, Telecom Italia said it had started the process to sell its media assets to help cut debt and confirmed its 2012 targets.

TI Media is up 13 percent.

