European equities may look cheap after shedding nearly 6 percent since the start of April, but political uncertainty in the euro zone paves the way for further falls and more attractive entry points, according to Societe Generale.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index trades at 9.5 times its expected earnings for the next twelve month - a historically low multiple last seen in late 2011, Thomson Reuters Datastream data shows.

"Over the last few days, clients questions are all about equities’ cheapness and buy opportunities in the euro area," SocGen says in a note.

"While we recognize that it could be tempting to reverse our negative call on European stocks, for the time being we still see more negative than positive catalysts."

Among negative catalysts, the broker cites Greece's difficulties in forming a government, France's parliamentary elections, an Irish referendum on the fiscal compact, and a euro summit discussing new programmes for Portugal.

In this context, SocGen awaits "opportunities to buy at better prices" and keeps its "underweight" stance on European equities, underpinned by a 230 year-end target for the STOXX 600, compared to a current price of 248.

The bank singles out the defensive pharmaceutical sector - rated "overweight" - as an area in which to find earnings growth, and adds Swiss drugs group Roche to its "premium list".

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net