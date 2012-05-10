The FTSE Small Cap index is flat around midday, while the blue chips are down 0.1 percent, but the mid caps gain 0.9 percent.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum adds 10.7 percent after the company denies speculation on bulletin boards and social media websites that it plans a placement of its stock at 160 pence a share, which would be at a 15 percent discount to the oil and gas company's share price close on Wednesday.

The company which has four exploration blocks in Iraq's Kurdistan region, also says it continues to be in talks for the sale of its 20 percent stake in the Akri-Bijeel block there.

Inchcape adds 2.2 percent as the global car dealer says quarterly revenue was flat but slightly ahead of its expectations on strong demand for premium vehicles in the UK, Russia and emerging markets.

