European shares rebound in afternoon trade and Wall Street snaps a two-day losing streak in early deals, helped by trader talk that Greek political parties agreed to form a government, in a move that would end a political impasse threatening Greece's rescue package.

"There are unconfirmed rumours doing the rounds that Pasok, New Democracy and the Democratic Left have agreed to form a coalition government," Markus Huber, head of German high net worth trading at ETX Capital says.

The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index is up 0.6 percent at 1,020.03 points by 1341 GMT, while The Dow Jones, the Nasdaq Composite Index and the Standard & Poor's 500 rise between 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent.

