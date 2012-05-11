UBS warns of "significant risks" to Spain's banking stocks, sovereign debt and economy if Madrid's plan to shore up the country's lenders, due to be unveiled on Friday, disappoints the market.

The bank reiterates its "sell" recommendations on Banco Santander, Banco Sabadell and Bankinter, flagging risks of stock dilution and estimates downgrades as Spanish lenders are expected to face demands to siphon off their toxic real estate assets and make new provisions.

"Significant risks are involved if market expectations are disappointed," UBS says in a note.

"We believe that falling short of market expectations, either in terms of the size of provisions (we think 80 billion euro provisions on top of February requirements are needed), scope of the exercise (ie ignoring risky mortgages and corporate exposures), or qualitative aspects (disclosure, compulsory implementation, etc.) would imply risks for both banks, the economy and the sovereign's perception."

Shares in Santander, Sabadell and Bankinter have fallen between 21 percent and 34 percent in the past three months, leaving the stocks trading at around 0.6 times their book values, broadly in line with a 0.5 multiple for the STOXX 600 Euro zone banking index, but a slight premium to Italian lenders Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit at 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Thomson Reuters data shows.

