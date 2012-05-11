French, British and Swedish companies have beaten their German counterparts so far during the first-quarter earnings season in terms of "positive surprises" with their results, Deutsche Bank analysts say in a research note.

Using the STOXX Europe 600, Deutsche Bank's analysts say 67 percent of Swedish firms to report, 63 percent of UK companies and 60 percent of French firms have surprised on the upside, against 55 percent for their German counterparts.

"Interestingly, 71 percent out of 21 Spanish companies have surprised positively on the earnings level including a few Banks, but also Abertis , ACS, Endesa, Iberdrola and Repsol ," they add.

