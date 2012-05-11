It is too early to write off the European stock markets as a result of renewed fears that Greece will exit the euro zone, Citi analysts say in a strategy note, recommending that investors can still "buy on the dip" as markets fall.

"European equities, pan-European banks and the euro (vs dollar) are all flat year to date. This is hardly the stuff of crises," it says in its note. "Writing off Europe or European equity markets would be premature in our view," the bank adds.

The note highlights several companies whose share prices could go higher, according to Citi estimates, and the investment bank adds that many of these companies are more exposed to fast-growing Asian or emerging markets companies than the troubled euro zone.

Citi highlights companies such as Aggreko, Experian, Diageo, L'Oreal, SAP, SABMiller, Pernod-Ricard, British American Tobacco and Inditex and Publicis as among its preferred European stocks.

