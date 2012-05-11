Vallourec shares are the worst performers on the CAC 40 index , sliding 16 percent, after the company halves its 2012 sales outlook blaming tough markets outside the oil and gas sector.

"That's a nasty warning," says a Paris-based trader.

Exane analysts are reviewing their 'neutral' rating after cutting their 2012 EBITDA estimates by 17 percent and those for 2013 by 18 percent.

At 0724 GMT, shares trade 16.5 percent lower at 35.75 euros, underperforming the main index, down 1.1 percent.

