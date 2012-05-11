Shares in Belgium-based D'Ieteren, the company behind the Autoglass car windshield repair service, fall to their lowest point in two-and-a-half years after mild winter weather meant fewer chips and cracks to fix in the first quarter.

"This result is rather disappointing," Bank Degroof says in a note to clients, adding it had been surprised by the 10.6 percent fall in organic sales volumes at the division.

Shares in D'Ieteren, which also distributes Volkswagen group cars in Belgium, fell to a low of 27.50 euros, a level last seen in November 2009.

Degroof cut its target to 35 euros per share from 44 euros, but reiterated its "Accumulate" rating for valuation reasons.

To see the full article, please click Reuters messaging rm://ben.deighton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net