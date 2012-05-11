As recent market jitters drive up the cost of insuring against a market fall in the remainder of the year, bullish investors can use derivatives to place a contrarian bet at attractive prices, according to BNP-Paribas Corporate & Investment Banking.

The bank proposes buying December call options on Britain's and the U.S. Standard & Poor's 500 indexes with strike prices of 5,700 points and 1,400-1,450 points, respectively, implying upsides of around 3 percent from current levels.

These trades can be financed by selling put options of equivalent maturity with strike prices of 4,900 on the FTSE and 1,100-1,200 on the S&P for premia ranging between 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent, BNP-Paribas CIB adds.

