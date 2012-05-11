The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.3 percent in early deals, mirroring similar falls by the FTSE 100 index, also down 0.3 percent, while the FTSE 250 index slips 0.1 percent.

T Clarke gains 9.8 percent as the building services group says, in an AGM trading update, that its order book has increased by 11 percent over the last 12 months and it is encouraged by signs that clients and contractors were becoming "more discerning".

UK Coal sheds 4.6 percent as weak production figures and news that net debt was starting to rise again, flagged in its latest interim management statement, disappointed investors, with the stock having soared following the release of upbeat full-year results in April.

