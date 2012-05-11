Shares in a quartet of British retail names pushed higher on Friday, bucking a weaker market trend, boosted by upgrades in rating from a number of brokers.

Marks & Spencer was a big blue chip gainer, up 2.9 percent, with the FTSE 100 index down 0.3 percent, as BofA Merrill Lynch upgraded its rating to "buy" from "neutral" with an unchanged 400 pence target price.

"We think likely soft recent trading is now more priced into the stock and that M&S should benefit from a stronger events calendar and lower input cost inflation later this year," Merrill says in a note.

The same broker also ups its stance for mid cap department stores operator Debenhams to "buy" from "neutral" with an increased target price of 90 pence, up from 87 pence, after raising its full-year 2013-2014 EPS estimates by 5-6 percent. Debenhams shares gain 2.3 percent.

"Debenhams is becoming more investable through deleveraging and cash returns," the broker says in a separate note.

Meanwhile, Homebase and Argos stores-owner Home Retail Group tops the FTSE 250 leader board, ahead 4.7 percent, as Liberum Capital upgrades its rating to "hold" from "sell" with an unchanged 70 pence target price, noting that the stock has fallen 23 percent since the beginning of May.

"We now think that the market finally understands the issues that Home Retail faces and the shares could now be extremely volatile on any hopes of improved consumption or a more meaningful turnaround plan," Liberum says.

And J Sainsbury adds 1.7 percent as Citigroup closes out its "sell" rating on the food retailer, upping its stance to "neutral" with an increased target price of 315 pence up from 240 pence, after raising its full-year 2012/13 EPS estimates by 10 percent.

"We remain of the view that Sainsbury's underlying productivity performance is underwhelming but management remains in firm control of the business, in our view, and the expansion programme has provided a momentum to the business that shows no sign of stopping," Citigroup says.

