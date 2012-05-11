The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.4 percent at midday, while the blue chips shed 0.6 percent, and the mid caps lose 0.4 percent.

UK Coal falls 9.2 percent as the firm reports a 33 percent drop in coal production in the first-quarter of 2012 in its latest interim management statement, disappointing investors with the stock having soared since the release of upbeat full-year results in April.

Oxford BioMedica adds 7.3 percent as the gene-based biopharmaceutical firm says in its interim managerment statement that it is very encouraged by the first clinical results for its Reinstat eye protein product, and looks forward encouragingly to the prospects ahead for the group, which at April 30 had a net cash balance of 9.0 million pounds.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net