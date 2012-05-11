The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.3 percent lower, while the FTSE 100 index climbs 0.6 percent, and the FTSE 250 index rises 0.7 percent.

UK Coal drops 12.3 percent as the firm reports a 33 percent drop in coal production in the first-quarter of 2012 in its latest interim management statement, disappointed investors with the stock having soared following the release of upbeat full-year results in April.

Proximagen Group gains 20.1 percent as the biotech firm welcomes a positive vote from a U.S. Federal Drug Administration committee in respect of peer Arena Pharmaceuticals' 5-HT2c agonist, Lorcaserin, with Proximagen owning the worldwide rights to PRX00933, an oral 5-HT2c agonist for treating obesity.

