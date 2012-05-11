Shares in Telecity gain 4.1 percent, the second top FTSE 250 riser, as UBS raises its rating on the data centre firm to "buy" from "neutral" saying its high growth potential warrants a high share price.

"Telecity has around a 20 percent share of the $2 billion European retail collocation market, which is growing around 15-20 percent pa (per annum)," UBS says in a note.

The broker says returns are in the mid-to-high teens and Telecity enjoys a unique data centre footprint across Europe and few European companies in any sector can offer such high growth and visibility.

Telecity trades on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings of 23 times, by far the highest among peers and compares with the FTSE 250 on 11.1 times, and is on an estimated earnings per share (EPS) of up to 46.63 pence in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters Data.

UBS raises its target price to 900 pence from 700 pence and although it sees limited EPS catalysts in the near term management incentives are skewed toward EPS, and a 53.5 pence 2014 EPS is ahead of consensus.

