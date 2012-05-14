UBS says now is the right time to scale back equity allocation to "neutral" from "overweight" as the euro zone reaches a critical point with Greece heading for a "hard landing" on its debts and Spain struggling to finance the required recapitalisation of its financial sector, while worries grow over global growth.

Greece's inability to forge a political coalition is heightening the risks of a hard default on its debts, while concerns over Spain will likely increase as the scale of losses in its banking sector are revealed as it attempts to redress the write-downs that loom, UBS says in a note.

On global growth, the bank says: "We suspect that pessimism about the U.S. and Chinese recoveries is overdone, but investors will only be reassured by confirming data, which is yet to arrive ... That, plus the winding down of the earnings season suggest that investors will not find much good news to offset Eurozone jitters."

UBS retains its preference for the United States over Europe, trims its "overweight" stance in both high-yield corporate credit and listed real estate, and recommends placing the proceeds in cash and also adding to its "overweight" allocation in implied equity volatility.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net