JP Morgan maintains a cautious stance on equities, despite recent sharp falls on world stock markets, due to the ongoing euro zone crisis and signs of a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

JP Morgan recommends avoiding cyclical and financial stocks, and says company earnings estimates may be too optimistic.

"Equity valuations are low but could be misleading given too optimistic consensus EPS (earnings per share) growth estimates," it says in a research note.

"Event risk and political uncertainty in Eurozone appear too high to be ignored. Buying the dips might be tempting, but in the event of a country leaving EMU (European Monetary Union), markets would care about only one question: who is next?" it adds.

