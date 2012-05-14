The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.5 percent in early deals, faring better than the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 indexes, which drop 1.4 and 1.3 percent respectively.

Chariot Oil and Gas plunges nearly 37 percent after the firm releases results from its Tapir south exploration well in Nambia showing preliminary logging results indicate that no commercial hydrocarbons were found, prompting Peel Hunt to downgrade its rating to "sell" from "buy".

Range Resources and Red Emperor Resources rise 7.2 and 19.4 percent, respectively, after a bullish drilling update from the Shabeel-1 well currently being drilled in Puntland by their joint venture partner and operator, Horn Petroleum Corp.

