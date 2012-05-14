Shares in Chariot Oil & Gas plunge 42 percent after the British explorer says its first ever well is a dry hole, a result which raises concerns about whether oil will be found elsewhere in its exploration block off the northern coast of Namibia.

Analysts at Jefferies call the results from the Tapir South well disappointing and say the company could consequently write-off the entire Tapir trend.

"Chariot had estimated a further 2 billion barrels in prospective resources across the block with about half in the Tapir trend which we believe may now be written off or re-risked," they say.

Analysts at Peel Hunt switch their recommendation for Chariot to "sell" from "buy" after the the unsuccessful well result.

They note, however, that there is still opportunity for success at Chariot's exploration blocks off the south coast of Namibia where it will drill the Nimrod well later this year.

"With one eye on Nimrod and considering Chariot remains fully-funded for the planned forward programme, we do not consider the fat lady to be singing just yet," Peel Hunt adds.

Reuters messaging rm://sarah.young.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net