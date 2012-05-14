Credit Suisse notes progress in the Spanish banking reform, but sees more losses and writedowns to come, singling out BBVA as the only stock worth buying in the sector.

"We recognise the significant progress ..., with BFA's nationalisation and Friday's 30 billion euros additional provisioning requirements, but we also believe additional losses on all loan categories will likely damage banks' earnings and solvency further, ... with macro/sovereign headwinds still acting as the main risk to earnings and valuations," Credit Suisse strategists say in a note.

"Stockwise, with the impact from new regulation already embedded in our price targets, we rate only BBVA as 'outperform', with POP [Banco Popular]('underperform') the most affected by Friday's news, hence our least favoured domestic option."

Spain's second-largest bank, BBVA, said on Monday it would set aside provisions worth around 1.8 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to meet new capital requirements demanded by a sector reform passed on Friday, while Banco Popular said it would set aside provisions worth 1.7 billion euros and added it would not need state aid to raise the cash.

