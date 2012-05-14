Investors piled in to European equities last week, flows data shows, reversing a long-run trend of heavy redemptions even as the market sank to four-month lows.

European equity funds saw their biggest weekly inflows since July 2011 as investors snapped up German exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to EPFR. France, however, saw net redemptions after Socialist Francois Hollande - whose proposals include higher taxes for the wealthy and a financial transactions levy - swept to power in the presidential election.

The inflows came even as the FTSEurofirst 300 index slipped to its weakest since early January.

"Although one week's flow statistics cannot indicate a definitive change in sentiment, it may be a sign that the relentless selling pressure witnessed since the beginning of this year may be finally abating," Nomura strategist Mark Diver says in a note.

"Consequently, our European equity mutual flow sentiment indicator bounced off the post financial crises lows reached last week and rose from -1.64 to -1.13 standard deviations, still located in the region that we would consider as being very bearish," Diver adds.

