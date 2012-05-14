Nokia shares slide 6 percent, leading fallers on the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after Societe Generale cuts its recommendation on the Finnish mobile phone maker to 'sell' on concerns about its dwindling cash pile.

The fall also makes Nokia the worst-hit stock in a 1.8 percent weaker STOXX Europe 600 Technology index.

Societe Generale, which also cut its target price on Nokia to 1.8 euros from 3 euros, says operating losses and restructuring costs are reducing Nokia's funds and the latter could accelerate a decline in sales.

"Such an additional fall could be enough to burn through most of Nokia's existing cash pile and even bring into question Nokia's very survival," analyst Andy Perkins says.

The shares are trading at 2.368 euros. Last week, they fell to as low as 2.336 euros, a level not seen since 1996.

